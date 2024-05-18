Knights Festival Kufstein
A Whitsun excursion with Martina to the knights
You can experience the Middle Ages with all your senses at Kufstein Fortress until Whit Monday. Fortress maid Martina presents some of the highlights of this popular spectacle in the "Tiroler Krone".
Yesterday, Friday, there was still the proverbial calm before the storm, before thousands of visitors big and small literally conquered Kufstein Fortress on Whit Saturday and Sunday and took it over for a few hours. For 15 years now, the long Whitsun weekend on the historic, defiant bastion on the border with Bavaria has been dominated by the Middle Ages.
The performers are on site day and night
Proud knights, fair damsels, rough lansquenets, jugglers, artists and other traveling folk have pitched their tents within the almost impenetrable fortress walls since Thursday. Others have set up camp in the hundreds of meters of winding casemates in the vaults that served as camps - which today seem wildly romantic, but in the past were protected from artillery fire.
"Fortress maid" Martina presents the knights' festival
The medieval association "Bund der Löwen" from Bavaria, who have reserved a floor of the Kaiserturm for themselves, spend the night in almost princely style. This group of passionate medieval fans from the greater Munich area are characterized by their detailed costumes and armour.
The 25-year-old Martina Schmöller is part of this colorful troupe of enthusiasts and cuts a more than fine figure as a lansquenet and noblewoman. For the "Tiroler Krone", she chose the modest garb of a maid to present her personal highlights of the Kufstein Knights' Festival.
Minstrels, stunt groups and costume designers
"The Minnetanten duo bring the merriment of the past to the people, especially when they are supported by juggler Frowin," says the pretty Bavarian with a smile on her face and continues. "I'm a huge fan of the internationally renowned stunt group Burdyri from the Czech Republic. The Viennese music group Narrengold will be playing medieval music. Every year, costume designer Eva Behmer offers great fabrics or new clothing from the Middle Ages."
