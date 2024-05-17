Deleted Nazi slogan
AfD man Björn Höcke wants to press charges against Cathy Hummels
Mega commotion about influencer Cathy Hummels in Germany. AFP politician Björn Höcke now wants to press charges against her because she unsuspectingly posted a Nazi slogan on Instagram, which she immediately removed after a shitstorm.
Höcke was sentenced to a fine this week for using the same Nazi slogan and he believes that double standards are being applied here.
Not a harmless soccer post
But let's start from the beginning: according to German media reports, Hummels posted soccer merchandise in her story section as part of an advertising partnership, which will be available to buy during the European Football Championship. She wrote "This will be a great experience. Everything for Germany!" What she didn't realize was that she was using a slogan from the Sturmabteilung (SA) of the NSDAP, which had just made headlines.
Didn't know the background to the slogan
After being made aware of what she had posted, Hummels immediately deleted the entry and told RTL: "Shame on me, I didn't notice the coverage of the Höcke trial and his Nazi slogan and didn't know what the background was. I deleted it immediately and expressly distance myself from right-wing extremist slogans and parties like the AfD."
According to Bild, Höcke, a former history teacher, also claimed in court that he did not know the wording of the slogan.
During a speech in May 2021 in Merseburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Höcke had ended by saying: "Everything for our homeland, everything for Saxony-Anhalt, everything for Germany". The third part of the triad is a banned slogan, which is why he was fined on Tuesday. Höcke's lawyer has lodged an appeal.
Höcke now wants to press charges against Hummels to prove, as it were, that the slogan is unknown. He posted on "X": "Dear Ms. Hummels, unfortunately I will have to report you to public prosecutor Brenzler in Halle. Not because I have anything against you, but to distort the absurdity of the verdict against me beyond recognition." However, the complaint has not yet been received.
