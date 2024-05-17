Creepy, isn't it?
This is what Avril Lavigne says about the conspiracy theory
A creepy conspiracy theory about singer Avril Lavigne has been circulating for many, many years. Now she has spoken out about it.
The 39-year-old pop singer became an international superstar shortly after the turn of the millennium with hits such as "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi". But was it really her? Shortly afterwards, rumors surfaced online that Avril had been replaced by a doppelganger called Melissa because she was unable to cope with the pressures of show business.
The bizarre conspiracy theory naturally did not go unnoticed by the Canadian and although she describes the story as "stupid", Avril does not feel disturbed by it.
"Can only laugh about it"
In the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she explained: "I can only laugh about it. On the one hand, everyone says you look exactly the same. You haven't aged a day. But then there are people with a conspiracy theory that I'm not me. Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse, couldn't it?"
Avril apparently shares her fate with other stars. "I think it's been done to other artists as well," she reports. "I'm not the only one. I think other people have the same thing."
Not creepy
Meanwhile, the musician is fine with the content of the conspiracy theory. "I think I got a good story. I don't think it's meant to be negative. It's not scary! Of course I'm me, it's so silly," she jokes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
