Rapid departure fixed: defender moves to BW Linz

"Martin Moormann is a player with really good skills and a fine character. At the moment, however, it is certainly best for him to get his career back on track at a new club after a very difficult time for him. He has certainly made an excellent choice with Blau Weiß Linz and I would like to thank 'Moorli' for his commitment and professionalism with us," said sports boss Markus Katzer about the transfer.