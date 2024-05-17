Turbulent days: Schilling rules out resignation

However, Schilling now wants to get back to European realities. A cross for the Greens in the EU elections is now required because it is about the future, the climate and democracy. "If we don't continue to be loud, nobody will", which is why she has always ruled out a political withdrawal. Even if the past few days - "in all honesty" - have been difficult. She now wants to prove what kind of person she is and "win back hearts".