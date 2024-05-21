Frequent vomiting threatens electrolyte deficiency

Which women are affected

In addition to the first pregnancy and young maternal age, risk factors also include multiple pregnancies, hyperthyroidism and obesity. In addition, a certain hormone, GDF15, is likely to be involved in how an expectant mother feels. As this is also produced in the placenta, the concentration in the blood rises sharply during pregnancy. In those who suffered from severe nausea and vomiting, higher concentrations of GDF15 were found in the blood than in pregnant women with few or no symptoms