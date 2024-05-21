"Nauseous" pregnancy
Frequent vomiting threatens electrolyte deficiency
During pregnancy, up to 70 percent of all women struggle with a nauseous feeling and nausea. For some, the problem persists until the birth. In severe cases, important electrolytes may even be lacking. In order to protect mother and child, treatment is sometimes even required in hospital.
Nausea and vomiting occur in around 70 percent of all pregnancies and represent a major reduction in quality of life for many women. In most cases, the symptoms improve within the first three months, but in one in ten affected women they persist until the birth.
Usually no negative effects
These annoying symptoms usually have no negative consequences for the unborn child. However: "Up to 2 percent of all pregnant women are affected by excessive vomiting - sometimes even with metabolic and electrolyte imbalances," reports gynecologist Priv.-Doz. Dr. Katharina Mayer-Pickel, MedUni Graz in the specialist medium "Ärzte Krone".
"Additional possible complications include weight loss of more than 5% of body weight and, in severe cases, dehydration." This may require treatment. If symptoms persist beyond the 18th week of pregnancy, closer monitoring is indicated.
Check the blood!
"For diagnostic purposes, electrolytes in the blood serum should therefore be examined to detect electrolyte losses. If there is a severe sodium or potassium deficiency, a stay in hospital is necessary. Urine tests are also useful to assess the metabolic situation," explains Assistant Medical Director Dr. Hannah Schmidt, MedUni Graz.
Which women are affected
In addition to the first pregnancy and young maternal age, risk factors also include multiple pregnancies, hyperthyroidism and obesity. In addition, a certain hormone, GDF15, is likely to be involved in how an expectant mother feels. As this is also produced in the placenta, the concentration in the blood rises sharply during pregnancy. In those who suffered from severe nausea and vomiting, higher concentrations of GDF15 were found in the blood than in pregnant women with few or no symptoms
What can be done to alleviate this?
Give preference to carbohydrate-rich, low-fat foods, eat several small meals instead of a few large ones, avoid unpleasant odors, only take vitamin products after the 16th week of pregnancy (folic acid is recommended throughout the pregnancy, however!).
