New fund canceled

State does not want to advance bail

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 09:00
Provincial councillor Pewny sees no need for new social support.
In the fall, the state parliament unanimously voted in favor of examining a security deposit fund. This would advance the rent deposit to people with financial problems. The initiative came from the KPÖ Plus, which wanted to install such a fund in the state, following the example of the city. The audit report from the office of Social Welfare Minister Christian Pewny (FPÖ) is now available.

The fact that state councillor Pewny now says that there is no need for action is a slap in the face for those affected.

Natalie Hangöbl, KPÖ-Plus-Klubchefin

The result: there are already enough measures for Salzburg residents affected by poverty and therefore no need for a separate state bail fund. Reference is made to Salzburg's social assistance, the emergency fund, the federal housing umbrella and the "Housing First" project. According to KPÖ Plus, however, all of these offers have a catch. The upper rent limits for social assistance are very low - especially for the city - and the maximum amount available from the emergency fund is 1000 euros. This is barely enough to cover the full deposit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Folgen Sie uns auf