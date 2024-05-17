State does not want to advance bail

The result: there are already enough measures for Salzburg residents affected by poverty and therefore no need for a separate state bail fund. Reference is made to Salzburg's social assistance, the emergency fund, the federal housing umbrella and the "Housing First" project. According to KPÖ Plus, however, all of these offers have a catch. The upper rent limits for social assistance are very low - especially for the city - and the maximum amount available from the emergency fund is 1000 euros. This is barely enough to cover the full deposit.