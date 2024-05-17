How coach Pacult reacts to “crown bribery”

"We want to take advantage of our mini chance to finish fifth, but we know how difficult it will be in Graz," said Pacult, who sensationally led Klagenfurt into the championship group for the third time in a row. The fact that the whole of Klagenfurt, including mayor Christian Scheider, would be looking forward to Sturm's Champions League games at Lake Wörthersee - top clubs on their doorstep, big revenues - is of course of no concern to the former striker. "We will make life as difficult as possible for Sturm," emphasizes Pacult, who is already looking forward to the cauldron in Graz on Sunday. "But from my past at Rapid, I also know how difficult it is to seal the deal in the last home game."