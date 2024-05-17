Vorteilswelt
Storm's title final

How coach Pacult reacts to “crown bribery”

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 07:00

In the title fight, Austria Klagenfurt could still spoil the soup for Christian Ilzer's team on Sunday. Salzburg tried to "bribe" their Sturm opponents with crates of beer, and now the "Steirerkrone" also attempted a bribe. With coach Peter Pacult, who likes Styrian gold.

On paper, the matter seems clear: Sturm first, Klagenfurt last in the championship group. Nothing is going to go wrong. Or does it? As we all know, paper is patient. What's more, the opponents have an experienced coach in Peter Pacult on the bench. In his last game with the Carinthians in Graz on August 12, he took a 0-0 draw from Liebenau after Schnegg was sent off early on.

Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult with Stefan Hierländer. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult with Stefan Hierländer.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"We want to take advantage of our mini chance to finish fifth, but we know how difficult it will be in Graz," said Pacult, who sensationally led Klagenfurt into the championship group for the third time in a row. The fact that the whole of Klagenfurt, including mayor Christian Scheider, would be looking forward to Sturm's Champions League games at Lake Wörthersee - top clubs on their doorstep, big revenues - is of course of no concern to the former striker. "We will make life as difficult as possible for Sturm," emphasizes Pacult, who is already looking forward to the cauldron in Graz on Sunday. "But from my past at Rapid, I also know how difficult it is to seal the deal in the last home game."

Salzburg have already announced that they will bribe Klagenfurt with crates of beer to make sure they try everything against Sturm.

Weak bull offer
"A bit weak", Pacult winks at the Bulls' offer. The "Steirerkrone" tries its luck with the "bribe" of pumpkin seed oil. "I like that a lot! At our last game in Graz, I even got a bottle from the hotel where we were barracked," laughs the likeable grump, who is stocked up on Styrian gold. "But I can always use a bottle," smiles the cult coach. He gets one on Sunday as a thank you for the 4:3 win against Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
