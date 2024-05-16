Selenskyj: Situation stable
Ukrainian army has slowed down Russian advance
According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army has slowed down the advance of Russian troops in the north-east of the country. During a visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a stable situation and that the situation was "generally controllable."
"Our fighters are inflicting noticeable losses on the occupying forces," he said on Thursday. He had met with Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyj and army commanders, Selenskyj continued. At the same time, he acknowledged difficulties in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there is fighting in the northern districts of a small town, but a further advance by Russian troops has been thwarted.
According to Russian sources, the enemy is currently approaching the village of Lypzi and is preparing to take it. Earlier, the capture of several villages in the region had already been reported (see video above).
"Wake-up call must be heard"
In view of the offensive on Kharkiv, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has warned against providing long-term support to the war-torn country. "I really hope that this is the wake-up call we have been trying to send and that it is now being heard." We cannot afford to be inattentive or to be distracted by another conflict, he said.
When asked, he cited the US government, for example, which had hesitated too long with the latest aid packages. Fortunately, the aid is now arriving, which means the Ukrainian army can defend itself better again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
