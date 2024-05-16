Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Selenskyj: Situation stable

Ukrainian army has slowed down Russian advance

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 16:56

According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army has slowed down the advance of Russian troops in the north-east of the country. During a visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a stable situation and that the situation was "generally controllable."

comment0 Kommentare

"Our fighters are inflicting noticeable losses on the occupying forces," he said on Thursday. He had met with Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyj and army commanders, Selenskyj continued. At the same time, he acknowledged difficulties in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there is fighting in the northern districts of a small town, but a further advance by Russian troops has been thwarted.

According to Russian sources, the enemy is currently approaching the village of Lypzi and is preparing to take it. Earlier, the capture of several villages in the region had already been reported (see video above).

From the left: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and commander Pavlo Fedosenko (Bild: AFP/APA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)
From the left: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and commander Pavlo Fedosenko
(Bild: AFP/APA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)

"Wake-up call must be heard"
In view of the offensive on Kharkiv, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has warned against providing long-term support to the war-torn country. "I really hope that this is the wake-up call we have been trying to send and that it is now being heard." We cannot afford to be inattentive or to be distracted by another conflict, he said.

When asked, he cited the US government, for example, which had hesitated too long with the latest aid packages. Fortunately, the aid is now arriving, which means the Ukrainian army can defend itself better again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf