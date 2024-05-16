From the court
Hearings in the Fußach scandal continue
The trial scheduled for a week into the financial scandal in the municipality of Fußach will drag on until July.
The third day of hearings in the trial against the former finance director and the then mayor of the municipality of Fußach took place on Thursday. Both defendants are charged with abuse of office and breach of trust. As the interrogation of the now retired finance director is still ongoing, it is clear that the schedule cannot be adhered to. A verdict will not be reached this Friday.
Witnesses will not have their say until July
On Thursday, too, all attention was focused on the issue of overtime (as reported by the "Krone"). It was about Excel spreadsheets that were printed out and stored in an armored cabinet. Furthermore, a time recording system in which not all overtime was recorded.
A further complex of issues concerns compensation allegedly paid out in cash and vouchers for 4000 euros to the second defendant, the former mayor Ernst Blum (FPÖ). His hearing planned for Thursday will not take place until Friday. The witnesses will then have their say in July.
The two defendants have not yet pleaded guilty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
