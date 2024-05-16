Big “griss” for apprenticeships in clinics

More than 100 applications, deadline is May 18

"From 2025, the new Oberwart Clinic will also be joining the program and from then on, we want to train up to 50 young people per year," explains Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, because "well-trained employees form the basis of every company's success." Two days before the end of the application period, it is also clear that there is a "craze" for apprenticeships. More than 100 applications have already been received and the application deadline is May 18.