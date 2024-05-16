Health Burgenland
Big “griss” for apprenticeships in clinics
Gesundheit Burgenland is launching a broad-based apprenticeship campaign. In the medium term, the aim is to create up to fifty apprenticeships a year in the areas of administration and technology, making it one of the largest training companies in the state.
With around 2,500 employees, Gesundheit Burgenland is the largest employer in Burgenland and now also wants to become the largest training company, announced Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The starting signal will be given this fall with 12 apprentices who will be trained at the management in Eisenstadt and the clinics in Kittsee, Oberpullendorf and Güssing in the professions of administrative assistant (five apprenticeships), cook (two apprenticeships), electrical engineering, mechatronics/medical engineering, IT systems engineering, IT operating technology and technical drawing (one apprenticeship each).
More than 100 applications, deadline is May 18
"From 2025, the new Oberwart Clinic will also be joining the program and from then on, we want to train up to 50 young people per year," explains Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, because "well-trained employees form the basis of every company's success." Two days before the end of the application period, it is also clear that there is a "craze" for apprenticeships. More than 100 applications have already been received and the application deadline is May 18.
1,000 euro bonus after successful completion of apprenticeship, free KlimaTicket, lunch
As an apprentice trainer, Gesundheit Burgenland also wants to offer numerous benefits: In addition to the "KlimaTicket Österreich Jugend", apprentices receive a free lunch every day, four additional days off and a bonus of 1,000 euros after successfully completing their apprenticeship. All those who complete their apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate are also provided with a notebook. Doskozil believes that new jobs for young people in the country also provide a strong boost to the labor market. The medical and nursing sectors have been active in training for decades.
Feasibility study for private medical university underway
Medical studies are also currently in the process of creating their own structures in Burgenland, primarily in order to become more independent. The feasibility study for a private medical university is underway. With the apprenticeship offensive, we are now also proactively preventing a shortage of skilled workers in technology and hospital administration and ensuring that the knowledge and wealth of experience in these professional fields is passed on to future generations," said the Governor.
Requirements, deadlines, selection procedure
Successful completion of compulsory schooling is a prerequisite for an apprenticeship at Gesundheit Burgenland. You should also have an interest in the apprenticeship in question and in healthcare in general. Job profiles and information on requirements, selection procedures and job interviews can be found on the website Lehre mit Schlagkraft. It also answers questions about apprenticeship contracts, probationary periods, vacation entitlements and final apprenticeship examinations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
