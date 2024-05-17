In an unusual place
Kulis kicks: Entertainer opens soccer pitch
Or rather: opens several soccer pitches! The "Krone" was present at the inauguration of the so-called Soccerbase and asked why Weckermann swapped the microphone for the ball.
First of all to all fans: Gernot Kulis has not completely given up the microphone, on the contrary: you can soon look forward to a new program from the cabaret artist. But before that, more noble reasons have lured him to the 23rd district, to Seestadt.
For young and old and all those who like
Making good use of space and benefiting the smallest members of society: Gernot Kulis has definitely achieved this with his Soccerbase. The roof of the multi-storey parking garage right next to the Seestadt subway station was not to be adorned with air conditioning systems, satellite dishes or solar panels, as is usually the case, and so a total of six small soccer pitches and a sports bar with the option of public viewing were created here - the cheap parking options one floor below or the easy access with the Wiener Linien public transport system seem to be just the cherry on the cake.
"My wife and I simply think that sport is an integration tool for the children. Exercise cleanses the psyche and especially in times like these," the 47-year-old father of two told us, "We split it up: The little ones can train with top trainer Nino Martinovic until 4 p.m. and in the evening, youngsters or adults can rent the courts for five-a-side. Afterwards, you can sit together and watch some sport." And that, with Kulis' niece Larissa, who takes care of the day-to-day business here, "almost a family business", joked the presenter.
Even as an enthusiastic footballer, Kulis always wants to stop by. He doesn't even want to rule out a small, spontaneous show ...
