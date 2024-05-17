Kulis kicks: Entertainer opens soccer pitch

For young and old and all those who like

Making good use of space and benefiting the smallest members of society: Gernot Kulis has definitely achieved this with his Soccerbase. The roof of the multi-storey parking garage right next to the Seestadt subway station was not to be adorned with air conditioning systems, satellite dishes or solar panels, as is usually the case, and so a total of six small soccer pitches and a sports bar with the option of public viewing were created here - the cheap parking options one floor below or the easy access with the Wiener Linien public transport system seem to be just the cherry on the cake.