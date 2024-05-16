Only traveling solo
Affleck and Lopez: marriage on the rocks again?
Their love comeback has gone down in the annals of Hollywood. But not even two years after saying "I do", Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is said to be in crisis. The couple have not been seen together since the end of March.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their big love comeback in spring 2021 - around 17 years after their first separation. The dream wedding followed just one year later. Now, around two years later, "Bennifer's" marriage is said to be in serious trouble.
On the road solo for seven weeks
Separation rumors have been circulating for some time now. The reason: J.Lo and Affleck have not been seen together since the end of March - seven long weeks. Even at the Met Gala, which took place last week in New York, the Latina came alone.
In the latest photos now published by the Daily Mail, Lopez is once again out and about solo. Paparazzi caught her arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles.
"On the way to divorce"
An insider also revealed to "InTouch" that the Hollywood dream couple's marriage is not exactly in a good place - what's more: "The hour has struck - it's over", he explained "They're on the road to divorce - and for once, Ben isn't to blame!"
Affleck has long since moved out of the 60-million-dollar mansion they shared, the insider also told the gossip magazine. "He's now focusing on his work and his kids," the insider continued, also giving a hint as to what the bone of contention is in Lopez and Affleck's marriage: "They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him and he can't change her. It was never going to work."
But what is actually behind the break-up rumors? So far, neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the matter.
Affleck not happy with hullabaloo
In the Amazon Prime documentary "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told", the Hollywood star revealed quite openly that he didn't think much of the public hype surrounding his love for Jennifer Lopez. "When we got back together, I said: 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media'." But then he realized "that it's not fair to ask for something like that".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
