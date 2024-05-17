Skepticism is growing, but:
Around a third of consumers use AI tools
Artificial intelligence has found its way into our everyday lives: Around a third have already used AI tools such as ChatGPT, MidJourney, Bard, Bing, Gemini or Firefly, according to a survey by the retail association and Mindtake Research. A year ago, this figure was only 15 percent. However, not only the benefits of AI are seen, but also potential risks.
In addition to the 32 percent who have used AI, 42 percent of respondents are at least aware of AI. And the number of those who have no idea about AI has almost halved to 21% within a year. In each case, 37% have very or somewhat positive expectations of AI or expect it to strengthen Austria's competitiveness.
Great skepticism
Nevertheless, skepticism prevails: This is because 68 percent are in favor of AI being banned for certain areas. A year ago, only 44 percent held this opinion. The proportion of people who are critical of AI has risen from 47% to 52% in the space of a year.
"Companies should therefore make all activities relating to AI transparent and communicate openly," said Rainer Will, Managing Director of the retail association, according to a press release. However, artificial intelligence offers great advantages for retailers, said Will.
Advantages for retailers
"The areas of application are almost endless and range from the optimization and acceleration of core business to the relief of routine and control tasks or support in decision-making to the creation of innovative business models and thus new market opportunities," said Will. Consumers would benefit from this in both bricks-and-mortar retail and online stores.
Some respondents already have high expectations of artificial intelligence: it could make work easier and offer new services, according to 24% of respondents. Just as many are hoping for advice and expertise. 14% expect AI tools to make purchasing easier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
