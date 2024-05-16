Tourists will receive a public transport network card in future

"We can already talk about a paradigm shift here, this is unique in Austria," said Schnöll. The special thing about it is that it is a pay-as-you-go system because the additional revenue is used to finance the expansion of the service. According to current calculations, an additional 23 million euros per year would be available for the full expansion. Although the previous income from individual sales would have to be deducted from this, which would then be lost, Gfrerer assumes that the majority of the 23 million euros can be used to expand the service. "We will be able to present this in all districts," announced Schnöll, who also wants to promote so-called micro public transport, a system with small vehicles that bridge the so-called "last mile" from the public transport stop to the front door on demand.