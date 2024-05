Desalination of the oceans: But the right way, please!

Too much and too little - drinking water is still a problem in hot regions, even if the world as a whole is becoming wetter. There is no shortage of water in the world. The oceans contain 1.33 billion cubic kilometers of water, which unfortunately contains an average of 3.5 percent dissolved salt. This compares with a relatively modest 35 million cubic kilometers of fresh water, almost 70 percent of which is frozen - meaning it is not directly usable as ice and snow.