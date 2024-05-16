300,000 condoms, but:
“Anti-sex beds”: Olympics will not be a pleasure
Will it be more of a chaste Games? In any case, the relevant infrastructure in the Olympic Village in Paris will not necessarily be conducive to pleasure. The "anti-sex beds" are currently making worried observers furrow their brows.
How come? The beds on which the Olympic participants will sleep are all made of cardboard, 100 percent recyclable and relatively narrow at 90 centimetres. Not ideal conditions for the love games and orgies so notorious in the Olympic village, fears the New York Post. It classifies the sleeping quarters of the medal hunters as sterile "anti-sex beds" - too little space, too little stability.
300,000 condoms
So do the Olympic organizers want to organize chaste games in 2024? Hard to imagine, because just as the cardboard-covered beds are carved in the proverbial stone, one goodie group is also part of the fixed equipment for athletes: condoms. There are said to be 300,000 of them distributed among the participants. Presumably, the organizers are assuming a certain amount of ingenuity among the participants ...
"More sex than in the rest of my life"
In fact, creative forms of carnality at the Olympic Games are notorious, and in some cases - at least verbally - documented. Former tennis player Matthew Syed, for example, once claimed to have had "more sex at the 1992 Olympics than in the rest of my life". At the 2012 Games in London, an anonymous athlete also reported an alleged "foursome" with two men and two women. And then there are the stories that are told underhand ...
Incidentally, the "anti-sex beds" are probably not as unstable and in acute danger of collapsing as rumored here and there. This was demonstrated by gymnast Rhys McClenaghan on the beds for Tokyo 2020 - they were constructed in exactly the same way as those for Paris 2024:
So take a deep breath, athletes! The 2024 Olympics could be a (versatile) pleasure after all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.