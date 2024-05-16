Lower house gala
“My toughest opponent at the Rapid Stadium”
"You're dressed like at the graduation ceremony!" This is how presenter Andy Marek welcomed 21 clubs from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to the traditional Unterhaus Gala organized by Krone, Austrian Lotteries and Erima in the VIP rooms of the Allianz Stadium in Hütteldorf. During the course of the evening, the atmosphere was elevated from high school graduation party to international match atmosphere. "A super event," said Herzogenburg's Marco Cimen, who ended up being the crowd's favorite. But first things first.
First, the clubs had to compete with a football in a game of "Gaberln". Kleinneusiedl stood out from Lower Austria with nine touches. And then came the pub quiz, collecting an incredible 24 points. This was followed by the estimation game and the beer mug stemming competition. Autumn champions Muckendorf/Zeiselmauer once again made it to the final. Where they faced Herzogenburg at the goal wall.
"Surprised me"
Or against Marco Cimen, who demanded everything from ex-Austrian Tomas Simkovic as the big outsider. Both of them put the ball in the top corner twice. In the end, however, Simkovic went one better and crowned Muckendorf/Zeiselmauer the overall winners. "That was my toughest opponent in the Rapid Stadium so far," laughed "Simko", "he surprised me."
So did the crowd, who celebrated the Herzogenburg player exuberantly. Marek brought the winner of hearts onto the stage once again. His request: "Sink it again for us!" Cimen fulfilled his wish and received the match ball from Erima as a gift.
"Maybe some people underestimate me. But I've always had good technique," winked the shot-stopper, who coaches the reserves at the 2nd division club. By the way: The fan-at fan vote went to the Marswiese footballers. The Viennese can look forward to a professional live broadcast of a home match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.