“My toughest opponent at the Rapid Stadium”

"You're dressed like at the graduation ceremony!" This is how presenter Andy Marek welcomed 21 clubs from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to the traditional Unterhaus Gala organized by Krone, Austrian Lotteries and Erima in the VIP rooms of the Allianz Stadium in Hütteldorf. During the course of the evening, the atmosphere was elevated from high school graduation party to international match atmosphere. "A super event," said Herzogenburg's Marco Cimen, who ended up being the crowd's favorite. But first things first.