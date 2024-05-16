Formula 1 revolution?
Brown sure: “Then every overtaking maneuver counts”
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has spoken out in favor of revising the points system in Formula 1. The American is certain: "If all drivers get points, every overtaking maneuver will be important." The tension would increase significantly. He also receives encouragement from some of his rivals.
A whole series of team bosses have already spoken out in favor of increasing the points distribution around the race weekend in China. This means that the "premier class" could soon be facing a revolution. This was already discussed at a meeting of the F1 Commission at the end of April, but no agreement was reached.
"It's time to take a close look at this system. Because I personally think that there always has to be something to fight for, no matter where you stand," emphasized Aston Martin boss Mike Krack. A scenario in which points are awarded up to twelfth place currently seems likely.
"All the teams are strong"
Brown, meanwhile, is already thinking one step further: "You could even argue that points should be awarded to all drivers. That would obviously be quite an overhaul, but as soon as points are at stake, it makes every overtaking maneuver much more important." Above all, he sees a points reform as an opportunity to increase the tension in the racing series.
Whether this proposal is a realistic option remains to be seen. However, the US-American emphasizes: "All teams agree that it would be a good thing to expand the points positions." He also has the support of Racing Bulls team boss Laurent Mekies, who has another reason for reform: "There are no more back-bench teams. We have ten really strong teams."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
