ÖSV athlete helped her
Ski lady: “I cried for a long time after the fall”
Corinne Suter has spoken emotionally about her disastrous fall at the World Cup in Cortina in January. The Swiss skier was in a lot of pain and admitted: "I cried for hours afterwards." A former rival and ÖSV athlete Marco Schwarz helped her through the most difficult time.
The Swiss athlete crashed heavily in the downhill in Cortina at the end of January and tore her cruciate ligament. Her cries of pain could be heard on TV at the time. "I cried for a few hours after the fall," she now admits to media representatives. She then had to go through a difficult phase.
The 29-year-old had to deal with various setbacks during her rehab and was also mentally shattered. During this phase, it was good for her to talk to her former rival Lindsey Vonn and ÖSV athlete Marco Schwarz about their experiences. Schwarz is fighting for his comeback himself and Vonn encouraged her: "Lindsey emphasized several times that I shouldn't look too far ahead. Her tips were good for me."
Criticism of the ski association
This also enabled her to pull herself out of her slump. The speed specialist is now optimistic about the future. She does not yet know when she will be able to make her comeback. But she has already set her sights on a big goal with the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Although she is tempering her expectations: "I won't be perfectly prepared, that's for sure."
Meanwhile, she has already given some thought to her fall: "I've skied over waves like this 100 times, 99 times nothing has happened. But this time it did. I was probably too stretched out in the air, my muscles weren't tense." Finally, there is criticism of the Ski Federation (FIS): "If you want to reduce the speed on downhill runs, you shouldn't do it with artificial waves. And nobody needs landings on the flat," says the Swiss skier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
