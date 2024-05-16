Ski lady: “I cried for a long time after the fall”

Meanwhile, she has already given some thought to her fall: "I've skied over waves like this 100 times, 99 times nothing has happened. But this time it did. I was probably too stretched out in the air, my muscles weren't tense." Finally, there is criticism of the Ski Federation (FIS): "If you want to reduce the speed on downhill runs, you shouldn't do it with artificial waves. And nobody needs landings on the flat," says the Swiss skier.