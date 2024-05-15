Ukrainians under pressure
Putin praises progress on “all fronts”
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the progress made by his armed forces on "all fronts" in Ukraine on Wednesday. The situation in the Kharkiv region is indeed extremely tense due to the Russian territorial gains of recent weeks. According to Ukrainian troops, they have had to withdraw from individual positions.
"Since this year, our troops have been improving their positions in all directions every day," said Putin at a televised meeting with high-ranking military and government representatives responsible for armaments on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by the new Russian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov.
Putin: "We must triple our efforts"
At the meeting, the Kremlin leader reiterated the importance of stronger and more advanced weapons in the fight against Ukraine. "We have often said that the winner is the one who masters the latest means of armed struggle faster," said the President. "We must be one step ahead: We must double and triple our efforts in this area."
The Russian head of state had recently repeatedly mentioned the increase in arms production as a prerequisite for victory against Ukraine. More advanced weapons would also reduce Russian losses, Putin argued. According to Putin, Russia spends just over 8.7 percent of its gross domestic product on military and security. "That is a large budget. And we are obliged to use it carefully and effectively," said Putin.
Selensky: "Destroy the occupiers with all available means"
In a video message broadcast on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to spread confidence and spoke of a "partially stabilized situation" in the Kharkiv region. "The occupier that has invaded the Kharkiv region will be destroyed with all available means. Artillery, drones and our infantry are working quite accurately," said Zelenskyi.
The Ukrainian head of state had canceled all foreign trips due to the difficult situation. In his video message, he said that the defense activities of the Kiev troops would continue, especially in the city of Vovchansk near the Russian border. At the same time, the armed forces were also concentrating on other directions, including the city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk region around the city of Pokrovsk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.