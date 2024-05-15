Hoeneß in focus
“Chaos!” Matthäus settles accounts with FC Bayern
Lothar Matthäus speaks plainly! In the German newspaper "Bild", the record-breaking German international says quite openly what he thinks about Thomas Tuchel staying and the latest comments from Uli Hoeneß.
"I respect Thomas Tuchel and his qualities. But he has been trampled on, especially by Uli Hoeneß," said Matthäus. "Now to think about keeping him after all shows what disagreements there are in the club and what chaos prevails there. FC Bayern presents a very questionable picture to the outside world."
What does the 1990 world champion mean by this? Following the rejection of Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick and Glasner, Bayern are now apparently reversing their search for a coach and want to keep Thomas Tuchel after all - despite announcing his departure at the end of the season.
"The sting is deep"
Matthäus: "From Thomas Tuchel's point of view, I say: He doesn't need to stay at Bayern. Especially as I think the sting is still deep for him. He would also have other options to work for top clubs in Europe."
In the talks between Tuchel and Bayern, however, a contract extension beyond 2025 is now even being discussed. Because: Tuchel is tempted by the Premier League, Manchester United is reportedly at the top of his list should the English club part ways with Eric ten Hag. So will there be the next rejection from the "fired" coach ...
