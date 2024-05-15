Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hoeneß in focus

“Chaos!” Matthäus settles accounts with FC Bayern

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 22:09

Lothar Matthäus speaks plainly! In the German newspaper "Bild", the record-breaking German international says quite openly what he thinks about Thomas Tuchel staying and the latest comments from Uli Hoeneß.

comment0 Kommentare

"I respect Thomas Tuchel and his qualities. But he has been trampled on, especially by Uli Hoeneß," said Matthäus. "Now to think about keeping him after all shows what disagreements there are in the club and what chaos prevails there. FC Bayern presents a very questionable picture to the outside world."

What does the 1990 world champion mean by this? Following the rejection of Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick and Glasner, Bayern are now apparently reversing their search for a coach and want to keep Thomas Tuchel after all - despite announcing his departure at the end of the season.

"The sting is deep"
Matthäus: "From Thomas Tuchel's point of view, I say: He doesn't need to stay at Bayern. Especially as I think the sting is still deep for him. He would also have other options to work for top clubs in Europe."

In the talks between Tuchel and Bayern, however, a contract extension beyond 2025 is now even being discussed. Because: Tuchel is tempted by the Premier League, Manchester United is reportedly at the top of his list should the English club part ways with Eric ten Hag. So will there be the next rejection from the "fired" coach ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf