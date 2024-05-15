Vorteilswelt
Truck driver reported

850 liters of diesel leaked: Wörgl turned off pumping station

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 21:12

Dangerous scenes for the environment took place on Wednesday afternoon in Wörgl in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein: An articulated truck with a ruptured tank leaked hundreds of liters of diesel. This threatened to flow into the River Inn.

Despite a driving ban, the 49-year-old driver of the articulated truck drove through Wörgl in the area of the railroad underpass at around 3.40 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, the Romanian probably drove over a tilting traffic sign, which ripped open the tank on the right-hand side of the vehicle.

Car crashed into kerb on slippery road
Around 850 liters of diesel then spilled through the leak onto the road. This caused the car of a 34-year-old local woman to skid and crash into the kerb. The woman was not injured, but the right front tire of her vehicle was damaged.

The surface water pumping station of the Wörgl public utility company was switched off to prevent pollution of the Inn.

A road closure was imposed. In addition, the Wörgl public utility company had to switch off its surface water pumping station to prevent the fuel from entering the Inn. A specialist company was called in to pump out the surface water pumping station. The affected road was reopened to traffic at around 5.20 pm.

Truck driver faces charges
The truck driver will now face charges as, according to the police, he disregarded the Kufstein district authority's truck driving ban. The officers also confiscated a security deposit.

Nicole Greiderer
