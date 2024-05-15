Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bulls column

A little bit of Pep and a whole lot of Klopp

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 21:30

Pepijn Lijnders is the new coach at soccer champions Red Bull Salzburg. The 41-year-old Dutchman has a little bit of Guardiola and a lot of Klopp in him. A column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.

comment0 Kommentare

"If that's true, it would be a stroke of luck for Salzburg," said a colleague (name known to the editor) when the rumor spread on Tuesday that Pepijn Lijnders was to become the new Salzburg coach. It is now official.

Our colleague, however, is a die-hard Liverpool fan and should know what he's talking about. Until his departure at the end of the season, Jürgen Klopp was and remains the face of the Reds. However, his assistant coach from the Netherlands pulled many strings in the background.

He has been working for the 19-time English champions since 2014 - with a six-month break - and has not only earned Klopp's respect, but also that of the supporters. Many fans would have liked the 41-year-old to follow in the German's footsteps. Klopp had already largely left the training organization to him anyway, because he has full confidence in Lijnders.

What the two have in common is a preference for pressing soccer. In other words, the kind of "beautiful game" that the Bulls stood for for many years - and should stand for again in the future. Lijnders, who, like fellow coach Guardiola , goes by the nickname "Pep", embodies everything that Salzburg's fans want.

Now he has the chance to put this into practice in a position of responsibility. So far, he has only spent half a season as head coach in Nijmegen. From the summer onwards, he will be Salzburg's lucky choice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf