A little bit of Pep and a whole lot of Klopp
Pepijn Lijnders is the new coach at soccer champions Red Bull Salzburg. The 41-year-old Dutchman has a little bit of Guardiola and a lot of Klopp in him. A column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
"If that's true, it would be a stroke of luck for Salzburg," said a colleague (name known to the editor) when the rumor spread on Tuesday that Pepijn Lijnders was to become the new Salzburg coach. It is now official.
Our colleague, however, is a die-hard Liverpool fan and should know what he's talking about. Until his departure at the end of the season, Jürgen Klopp was and remains the face of the Reds. However, his assistant coach from the Netherlands pulled many strings in the background.
He has been working for the 19-time English champions since 2014 - with a six-month break - and has not only earned Klopp's respect, but also that of the supporters. Many fans would have liked the 41-year-old to follow in the German's footsteps. Klopp had already largely left the training organization to him anyway, because he has full confidence in Lijnders.
What the two have in common is a preference for pressing soccer. In other words, the kind of "beautiful game" that the Bulls stood for for many years - and should stand for again in the future. Lijnders, who, like fellow coach Guardiola , goes by the nickname "Pep", embodies everything that Salzburg's fans want.
Now he has the chance to put this into practice in a position of responsibility. So far, he has only spent half a season as head coach in Nijmegen. From the summer onwards, he will be Salzburg's lucky choice.
