Architecture in danger
Michaelerplatz redesign: World Heritage Site in jeopardy
In the face of international protests and fierce criticism from experts, City Councillor Ulli Sima began the redesign of Michaelerplatz.
The Vienna City Councillor for Culture, Veronica Kaup-Hasler, has "The Free Republic of Vienna" proclaimed via the festival weeks. As a platform for "artists, intellectual, democratic liberation movements".
Meanwhile, Ulli Sima, the City Councillor for Innovation, Urban Planning and Mobility, sends the excavators onto Michaelerplatz in an almost autocratic manner. Sima is once again ignoring the opinions of many high-caliber experts.
She wants to plant trees, create grass beds and a water feature on one of Vienna's most important squares - and thus destroy one of the world's most unique, cohesive ensembles, with its architectural icons such as Fischer von Erlach's Michaeler Wing and Loos House.
There is fierce opposition to this: "The members of the Monument Advisory Board at the Federal Monuments Office hereby speak out with all due clarity against the forthcoming redesign of Vienna's Michaelerplatz", reads the "Perception Report" of the important federal body. The current project lacks the necessary "reflection on content and design sensitivity".
Ulli Sima's plans are not publicly accessible
The Monument Advisory Board, outstanding specialists, advises the Minister for Art and Culture and the Federal Monuments Office. Although the latter can do little. This is because there is no "ensemble protection" in Austria.
Even the letter of protest from architects such as Mario Botta or Boris Podrecca and international experts to Mayor Michael Ludwig went unheard.
Ulli Sima's actions are astonishing: the Monument Advisory Board was not officially involved in this project. Some members were informally informed last fall and protested. Sima promised to think about it - and now simply let the excavators drive up.
UNESCO was only confronted with the project in March 2024. It was not at all pleased. Vienna's status as a World Heritage Site appears to be in jeopardy once again.
The project was even withheld from its own "Advisory Board for Urban Design". The plans have still not been published. Instead, nice graphics are shown. The architectural design was awarded without a competition, which is completely unusual. Democratic action looks different!
Commentary by Dr. Karlheinz Roschitz: Climate-friendly "beautification"
Horror, excitement, indignation at what is being secretly dug! Attacks are hailing down. 100 international architecture experts protest in a letter to Mayor Michael Ludwig: Michaelerplatz is to be redesigned with trees, water features, grass and a few cute flower beds.
What the private initiators are celebrating as a "necessary climate-friendly action" that only needs to be approved by Vienna is being called a "tasteless embellishment" by all those interested in the historical development of the square since the early 13th century - if they are polite!
Otherwise, there is talk of a low blow to the cityscape and against the protection of the ensemble, of "bourgeois prettification" that destroys the image of the square, which has grown since around 1200. Or can you imagine such pompous theatrics being staged in front of the main façade of the Louvre in Paris or the Doge's Palace in Venice?
Those in charge of the project faithfully assert that the lines of sight to Fischer von Erlach's Hofburg wing (begun in 1729, completed in 1893 by Ferdinand Kirschner) will not be disturbed. But every master builder confirms that façades are also disturbed by lawn strips and water features.
District head Markus Figl warned in January that Vienna's World Heritage status was in jeopardy, indeed, that it was on the "red list". Now the Advisory Council on Monuments has also issued a warning. It is hardly understandable that the head of the district even allowed himself to be photographed at the ground-breaking ceremony on Michaelerplatz. But: the UNESCO decision could bring a rude awakening in July!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.