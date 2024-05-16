Lawyer fined for deceptive advertising on the internet

The lawyer failed in his appeal to the "Supreme Court"

Lawyers who do not comply with the rules of the Bar Code can be subject to disciplinary action - the penalties go as far as the withdrawal of their license to practice law. This is the responsibility of the Bar Association's Disciplinary Council, which has to deal with lawyers' misconduct time and again - including recently with a Salzburg lawyer who was fined 1000 euros. Why? Because, as the managing director and sole lawyer of his law firm, he had advertised on the Internet with a veritable team of lawyers - including the addition of "lawyers" in the company name. And this despite the fact that he was the only real lawyer in his own firm.