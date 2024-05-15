Styrian mountain of debt grows and grows

And then came Corona! A sentence that has brought many success stories to an abrupt end in recent years. This is also the case with the Styrian budget. While in the pre-pandemic years, finance officer Anton Lang (SPÖ) was able to post a black zero in the state budget on his credit account, the crisis put a spanner in the works from 2020. The state's mountain of debt has now risen to 5.72 billion euros, with a further 896.9 million added in the previous year. The bulk of this - 532.8 million - was accounted for by the purchase of the 25 percent stake in Energie Steiermark. At the same time, however, assets also increased to 1.9 billion euros.