UNDERGROUND GALA

The fall champions preserve their form

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 09:00

Clear the stage for the Football Lower House Gala! Together with Austrian Lotteries and Erima, the "Krone" once again brought 21 clubs from the eastern lower division in front of the curtain. Together they celebrated a real party at the Allianz Stadium. The red and gold overall victory went to Neudorf/Parndorf Juniors.

comment0 Kommentare

Suit taken from the dry cleaners, tie straightened by the better half - and then "off we go" to the Allianz Stadium for a total of 21 soccer clubs from the eastern (Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland) lower house. At the gala, presented by the "Krone", Austrian Lotteries and Erima, the overall winners were chosen. Once again, the event had a lot to offer.

Skill was required for the "Laber Gaberln". (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
Skill was required for the "Laber Gaberln".
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

"Things like this are worth their weight in gold, in the truest sense a real feast for every footballer," said former Bundesliga player Julian Salamon, who competed for success with SV Forchtenstein.

The SV St. Margarethen players also enjoyed the flair of the Allianz Stadium. (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
The SV St. Margarethen players also enjoyed the flair of the Allianz Stadium.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

Speaking of which: Stinatz, Minihof-Liebau, Oggau, the St. Margarethen ladies, Bad Tatzmannsdorf - and the fall champions Neudorf/Parndorf Juniors - also "checked in" for an evening at Rapid Vienna's own home in Burgenland. And the red and gold clubs put up a respectable fight in various games, holding the football aloft at the "Gaberln", puzzling over pub quiz questions about the round leather and showing off their skills in the guessing game.

Christopher Majer (SV Forchtenstein) lifted the beer mug - and lifted his team into the final. (Bild: Groh Klemens/klemens groh)
Christopher Majer (SV Forchtenstein) lifted the beer mug - and lifted his team into the final.
(Bild: Groh Klemens/klemens groh)

The beer mug lifting then made the footballers sweat - but Christopher Majer kept his cool and secured the Forchtenstein team's place in the final. "He would have stood like that for an hour," joked his teammates.
"Pinti" does it again
And in the "final", the goal shoot-out, there was a deja-vu. Christopher Pinter, who had already shot his Parndorf Juniors to the title of fall champions half a year ago with two goals, scored twice again, again at the top left.

Christopher Pinter struck twice again on the goal wall. (Bild: Groh Klemens/klemens groh)
Christopher Pinter struck twice again on the goal wall.
(Bild: Groh Klemens/klemens groh)

"I told the lads that I'd be there when it counted," said "Pinti". After his promise and the overall victory - which meant 22 new tracksuits for the Parndorf team - he praised the event. "This is an absolute highlight, please keep it up for a long time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Steiger
Thomas Steiger
