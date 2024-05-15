Teachers see election campaign
Sex in the classroom: London wants an age limit
The Conservative government in the UK reportedly wants to introduce a minimum age for sex education in schools. In future, sex education will only be permitted from the age of nine. Topics such as trans identity would no longer be included in the curriculum.
The Times had reported that sexual intercourse would also no longer be discussed in schools before the age of 13. The BBC also reported on the plans on Wednesday, citing government circles.
Secretary of State Chris Philp did not want to comment directly on the reports. "But as a parent, I don't want younger children in particular to be exposed to sexual content in the classroom too early," Philp said in an interview on Times Radio on Wednesday.
Trans as a "political idea"?
On the issue of trans identity, he said it was "a controversial political idea that should not necessarily be taught as fact", according to the Conservative politician, who is actually responsible for policing.
Teachers accused the government of wanting to campaign with the issue. Sex education is not on the curriculum before the sixth grade anyway, the head of the Suffolk Association of Primary School Headteachers, Rebecca Leek, told the BBC. A primary school principal from the town of Rotherham in the Yorkshire region described the move as an attempt to exploit the issue politically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
