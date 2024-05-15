Crown witness parries wild cross-examination with humor

Laughter in the courtroom

Some US commentators expressed the opinion that lawyer Blanche had not succeeded in discrediting Cohen's accusations, at least in the first part of the cross-examination. At times during the questioning, he jumped from one topic to the next so quickly that it was not easy to follow him. Cohen's sometimes very blunt answers, who repeatedly replied "Sounds like something I would say", were amusing. The "New York Times" noted that the jurors were obviously amused.