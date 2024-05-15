Vorteilswelt
Parties in the election campaign

It’s all happening in Parliament: “No stupid people”

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 11:29

In the last plenary week before the EU elections, the parties tried once again to get their message across to the people. The issue of wealth tax was particularly hotly debated. While the SPÖ and the Greens promoted it, the ÖVP, FPÖ and NEOS were clearly against it. ÖVP party leader August Wöginger predicted that such a tax would lead to an outflow of capital: "They are not stupid people, these billionaires."

SPÖ finance spokesperson Jan Krainer justified a wealth tax by arguing, among other things, that the rich "and not even the most brazen" only paid half the taxes of normal workers: "Why are we protecting those who are doing particularly well in life anyway?" the red finance spokesperson asked the ÖVP. The Greens promoted a wealth tax through their social spokesman Markus Koza.

Why protect those who are doing particularly well in life anyway?

SPÖ-Finanzsprecher Jan Krainer in Richtung ÖVP

Austria certainly has no problem with a tax burden that is too low, replied State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP). The revenues expected by the SPÖ from wealth taxes were "fantasy figures". Instead, consideration should be given to how taxes could be reduced for those who work every day.

ÖVP party leader August Wöginger doubled down: "With the ÖVP, there will be no wealth and inheritance taxes, so that's clear now." Wöginger predicted an outflow of capital with corresponding taxes: "They are not stupid people, these billionaires."

With the ÖVP, there will be no wealth and inheritance taxes, so that's clear now.

ÖVP-Klubobmann August Wöginger

"Wealth bashing"
The NEOS also spoke out clearly against wealth taxes: "You have no idea how the economy works," said SPÖ MP Gerald Loacker. In any case, the NEOS preferred to talk about where money could be freed up through savings, namely through the federal states. Starting there would make more sense than "rich-bashing", said Josef Schellhorn.

They have no idea how the economy works.

NEOS-Abgeordneter Gerald Loacker in Richtung SPÖ

FPÖ identifies envy debate
The FPÖ also does not believe in wealth taxes. Social spokeswoman Dagmar Belakowitsch identified an envy debate: "People are not at all interested in whether Mr. Benko was given preferential treatment." Besides, they have judges for that. What is interesting for the population is their loss of prosperity, which in turn was caused by the government, starting with the measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are not at all interested in whether Mr. Benko was given preferential treatment.

FPÖ-Sozialsprecherin Dagmar Belakowitsch

COFAG-U committee as an occasion for debate
The debate was prompted by the conclusion of the COFAG-U committee, which revealed a bias in favor of the rich in the country for the SPÖ and the Greens. Green Party member Nina Tomaselli referred to the Rene Benko case, where not only investors but also small business owners and taxpayers had to pay the price. The financial sector had only looked on for years and politicians had also helped Benko. SPÖ member Michaela Schmidt saw the work of the financial authorities as being hindered by politics.

