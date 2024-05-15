It’s all happening in Parliament: “No stupid people”

COFAG-U committee as an occasion for debate

The debate was prompted by the conclusion of the COFAG-U committee, which revealed a bias in favor of the rich in the country for the SPÖ and the Greens. Green Party member Nina Tomaselli referred to the Rene Benko case, where not only investors but also small business owners and taxpayers had to pay the price. The financial sector had only looked on for years and politicians had also helped Benko. SPÖ member Michaela Schmidt saw the work of the financial authorities as being hindered by politics.