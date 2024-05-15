Brussels wants to whip Mercosur through after the elections

Among other things, the EU-Mercosur P act provides for an increase in the import quota for cheap beef from the current 200,000 tons to 300,000 tons per year. The import quota for sugar is to be increased by 10,000 tons, while the import quota for bioethanol - which is also obtained from sugar cane - is to rise by as much as 650,000 tons.

The pact would further fuel slash-and-burn agriculture in the Amazon, while sugar beet farmers and cattle breeders in Austria would come under enormous economic pressure, warn climate activists. The EU is already importing agricultural goods that are directly responsible for the destruction of 120,000 hectares of forest every year in the four Mercosur countries (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay) alone. That's one soccer pitch of forest every three minutes.

Back in 2019, the Austrian National Council made a binding commitment to say "no" to EU-Mercosur. This decision is still supported by the population: according to a survey published in 2023 by the SPAR retail chain and Greenpeace, a large majority of 87% of Austrians reject the trade agreement.