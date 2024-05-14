Opel Frontera: Old name for a brand new car

Electric or as a combustion engine

At the market launch at the end of the year, customers will be able to choose the Frontera either as a 48-volt mild hybrid or in a fully electric version. The latter is available with two battery sizes, with the larger one offering a WLTP range of 400 kilometers and the smaller one 300 kilometers. Under the hood is an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor. It is highly likely that there will be a more powerful version at a later date. However, the Frontera will not have all-wheel drive. Within the Stellantis Group, this is mainly left to the Jeep brand.