Opel Frontera: Old name for a brand new car
Older drivers will probably remember it well. Frontera? There was something there. That's right. That was the name of Opel's first off-road vehicle in the 90s. Back then, the technical basis came from Japan, from Isuzu. Now the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker is reviving this model designation. In future, it will be stuck to the rear of another SUV in the product range.
Opel emphasizes that the new Frontera is not the successor to the Crossland. Rather, it replaces this small car, but grows significantly. With a length of 4.38 meters, the Frontera is positioned between the Mokka and the new Grandland, which was recently introduced and will also be launched this year.
The Frontera is the first Opel model to feature the new, two-part lightning bolt in the Vizor grille and at the rear. The design of the compact SUV looks confident and well-proportioned. There is no chrome. Black wheel arches are intended to convey a bit of a leisure and off-road vehicle look. This was also the main reason why the name Frontera was chosen. Opel wants to appeal primarily to young families, but also to older couples whose children have left home.
Electric or as a combustion engine
At the market launch at the end of the year, customers will be able to choose the Frontera either as a 48-volt mild hybrid or in a fully electric version. The latter is available with two battery sizes, with the larger one offering a WLTP range of 400 kilometers and the smaller one 300 kilometers. Under the hood is an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor. It is highly likely that there will be a more powerful version at a later date. However, the Frontera will not have all-wheel drive. Within the Stellantis Group, this is mainly left to the Jeep brand.
Opel has developed a new 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine especially for the hybrid drive. The three-cylinder engine already works in the Corsa and delivers 100 or 136 hp. In both cases, the electric motor contributes an additional 21 kW/28 hp. It sits in the new six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Everything shaped to the edge
A small revolution is taking place in the interior of the Frontera. The fully digital cockpit consists of two ten-inch screens. Many functions are operated by touch or voice, but physical buttons are still used to operate essential functions (such as climate control). You will look in vain for soft lines and rounded design in the Frontera. Opel's designers have gone all out. Everything looks very angular. Even the steering wheel is flattened at the top and bottom.
The developers came up with an innovation in terms of comfort in the design of the front seats. They have a channel-like depression in the middle of the seat surface in the longitudinal direction. The incision is intended to relieve the coccyx and prevent back pain on long journeys. However, these seats, known as Intelli-Seats, are not included as standard. If you want upholstery made from recycled material, you will also have to pay a surcharge.
Plenty of space and up to seven seats
Despite its compact dimensions, the new Opel Frontera offers above-average trunk space. With the rear seat backrests up, it can hold up to 450 liters. If the 60:40 split backrests are flat, it is even up to 1600 liters. The Frontera should therefore easily meet most family and leisure requirements. There will even be a seven-seater version.
And if you want to spend the night "outdoors", simply order the new Frontera with optional roof rails and a roof tent and ladder specially designed for the SUV. Once at its destination, the Frontera can shoulder a roof load of up to 240 kilograms. That's enough for two.
Opel will announce prices later. But a few clues have already been leaked. The entry-level mild hybrid will cost around 25,000 euros. The Rüsselsheim-based company has calculated the all-electric variant at a surprisingly low price. It is set to start at less than 30,000 euros - minus subsidies, which means the price is roughly the same as that of the combustion engine.
