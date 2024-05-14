Carinthia follows suit with standardized digital radio

Carinthia is thus closing a "gap in the security network", says Deputy Governor Martin Gruber (ÖVP): "Carinthia is the last piece of the puzzle that was missing for a uniform system throughout Austria. Together we have more power, together we are stronger than individual isolated solutions." As someone who cares about rural areas, he also sees the advantage of digital radio in the fact that it "also works where the cell phone network fails - in the forest, on mountains or in remote regions."