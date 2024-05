Tobi Wagner: “The goal now is to deliver there”

Bregenz double rounds, secret favorite for the title

Tobias Wagner has been playing handball for Bregenz since last summer. In the basic round, the phase after the turn of the year is a potential stumbling block. "The double rounds ended up costing us a lot of energy," says the circle player. He sees an open race for the title in the HLA Champions League, with HC Linz an insider tip this season. On Saturday you can watch the first semi-final double-header (from 18.25 hrs Fivers - Linz and from 20.15 hrs Hard - Krems) on krone.tv. Watch the entire episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!