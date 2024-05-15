Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Death trap country road

Too many biker deaths: Will more 80 km/h speed limits help?

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 06:02

13 out of 15 fatal motorcycle accidents occurred on country roads last year, the main cause being inappropriate speed. Following the latest two biker tragedies, the traffic club is now calling for popular speeding routes to be dismantled and for more 80 km/h speed limits.

comment0 Kommentare

All help came too late on Monday afternoon for a 29-year-old from the district of St. Pölten. He lost control of his motorcycle on the country road in Asperhofen for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into a tree. It is already the second fatal biker accident on Lower Austria's roads within a few days. Three days earlier, as reported, a 43-year-old lost his life in an accident on the S 1 near Rannersdorf in the district of Bruck an der Leitha.

Zitat Icon

It is important to reduce speeding lanes because roads should not invite speeding.

Helena Schuch, Expertin des VCÖ

"Unfortunately, the start of the motorcycle season is already making itself sadly felt in the accident statistics," explains Helena Schuch from Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ). Most of the serious incidents occur at higher speeds. For example, 13 of the 15 fatal motorcycle accidents occurred on open roads. In eight of them, excessive speed was the cause.

The traffic expert is therefore calling for the removal of popular speeding routes and more frequent speed limits. "More speed limits of 80 instead of 100 can increase road safety on open roads," Schuch is convinced.

Appeal to driving behavior
She also appeals to the driving behavior of two-wheeler drivers: "Attentive, adapted driving can significantly reduce the risk of accidents. Risky overtaking maneuvers should be avoided at all costs!" She also calls car and truck drivers to account, as they can also put motorcyclists in danger due to inattention.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf