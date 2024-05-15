Too many biker deaths: Will more 80 km/h speed limits help?

All help came too late on Monday afternoon for a 29-year-old from the district of St. Pölten. He lost control of his motorcycle on the country road in Asperhofen for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into a tree. It is already the second fatal biker accident on Lower Austria's roads within a few days. Three days earlier, as reported, a 43-year-old lost his life in an accident on the S 1 near Rannersdorf in the district of Bruck an der Leitha.