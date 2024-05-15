“Silbi” just can’t get enough

Together instead of alone

Another consideration during the winter was that four weeks of vacation (i.e. doing nothing) would be too much for the pros. The start of the next season is later this year due to the EURO. "You have to keep yourselves in shape somehow anyway," WSG sports director Stefan Köck argued to the pros, "it's certainly more varied with a team." What's more, they are all on WSG Tirol's payroll until 31 May anyway.