S-Cannes-dal?

Was Heidi Klum wearing nothing under that dress?

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 15:21

The best thing about film festivals, apart from the gorgeous gowns on the red carpet and of course the films, are the smaller and larger nude provocations of the stars and starlets. Heidi Klum started this even before the opening.

As a kind of prelude, she showed off her toned figure in a deep black dress with a see-through insert from hip to bottom.

Underwear would probably detract from the impression of the dress, which is why it's anyone's guess whether it was used. A first S-Cannes-dal?

Heidi Klum in Cannes (Bild: picturedesk.com/Mickael Chavet / Zuma )
Heidi Klum in Cannes
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Mickael Chavet / Zuma )
Heidi Klum in Cannes (Bild: picturedesk.com/Mickael Chavet / Zuma )
Heidi Klum in Cannes
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Mickael Chavet / Zuma )

New brand ambassador
Heidi Klum will certainly be one of the fixtures at the film premieres in Cannes this year. She was announced on Tuesday as the new brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

She now joins the high-caliber Cannes line-up of Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Kendall Jenner, who have been representing the brand for some time.

"I couldn't be prouder to be the new ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. As the biggest beauty company in the world, the brand is represented by so many strong women, and now I'm part of it too," explained Klum.

Heidi Klum is the new brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. (Bild: L'Oréal Paris)
Heidi Klum is the new brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.
(Bild: L'Oréal Paris)

"It's about inner strength"
"It's about so much more than beauty. It's about inner strength, self-confidence, expressing femininity and feeling strong. Don't let anyone out there make you feel smaller than you are! You all deserve to feel beautiful!"

The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. There are 22 films in competition this year, including new works by Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg, Giorgos Lanthimos and Kirill Serebrennikov.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
