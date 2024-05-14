Mega-miss crisis
Beauty queens in the USA are quitting
The USA has a beauty queen problem. Following the resignation of "Miss USA 2023", Noelia Voigt, "Miss Teen USA 2023" also threw in the towel. But that's not all: the runner-up also turned down the title.
Just last week, the beautiful Noelia Voigt (24) laid down her beauty crown. Her mental health was more important to her than the title of the most beautiful woman in the USA, which she had won just seven months earlier. The hostility and bullying because of her Miss title had simply become too much.
A short time later, "Miss Teen USA" UmaSofia Srivastava, who was crowned in September, also announced her resignation.
Bullying incidents
"My personal values are no longer in line with the goals of the organization," explained the 17-year-old.
According to reports, there have been incidents of bullying behind the scenes. A social media manager of the beauty pageant is also said to have resigned. And the runner-up no longer wants to wear the teen crown.
Circumstances speak against it
"I finally decided to turn it down," said 19-year-old Stephanie Skinner, who holds the title of "Miss New York Teen USA 2023". Even though she could use the money for her studies.
"I didn't feel like it was the right decision, considering all the circumstances," she told the New York Post.
Integrity has priority
The prospective business student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said she could not accept the title of Miss Teen USA after the scandals came to light and would instead "stand in solidarity and advocate for women's empowerment".
"My integrity and character will always take precedence over crowns".
At least the "Miss USA" organization has found a successor for Noelia Voigt. Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii will be crowned the new "Miss USA 2023" in a festive coronation ceremony on Wednesday.
She explained that she supports and respects Noelia's decision to step down and understands her reasons. She accepts the crown "knowing that I have been supported along the way by my supporters, my family, my friends and the people of Hawaii. I accept this title on their behalf."
