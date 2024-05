Oscar star saw deceased father at Marchfelderhof

"I feel like I'm at home in Hollywood", Mira Sorvino said to host Peter Grossmann as she entered the Marchfelderhof. The Oscar-winning actress - she won the Golden Boy in 1996 for her role in "Beloved Aphrodite" - had traveled to Vienna with her daughter Mattea Angel Backus to campaign for the United Nations for victims of human trafficking. "The last time I was in Vienna was in 2013, when I was invited to the Vienna Opera Ball by Mr. Lugner together with Gina Lollobrigida. The State Opera was already amazing, but I've never seen a restaurant like that in my life," Sorvino marveled. Some restaurateurs in her native Los Angeles could take a leaf out of her book.