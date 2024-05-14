Vienna is threatened by a generation of traffic rule ignoramuses

Every second child fails the cycling test

For his part, ÖVP education spokesperson Harald Zierfuß refers to the figures for the cycling test in Vienna: while in other federal states - with usually far less challenging traffic situations - the majority of children pass the test, in Vienna only every third child takes the test and half of them fail. That makes a total of 85 percent of road users who have never had to prove that they have mastered the traffic rules until they reach the age of majority. And even after that, things often don't get any better.