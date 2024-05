Did ex-Barca pro brother play for new club?

Instead of the 30-year-old Ié, his brother Edlino has been attending training at relegation-threatened first division club Dinamo Bucharest since February. The club is said to have become suspicious after the alleged Ié was only able to communicate in Portuguese, although international clubs such as Feyenoord, Lille, Barcelona and Trabzonspor adorn the Guinea-Bissau native's CV, so he should also have been able to communicate in English, according to the accusation. In addition, the defender is said to have refused to show his driver's license.