Self-test keeps senior citizens fit for the road
In the debate about the new EU driving license directive, the ÖAMTC motorists' club is now forging ahead. Self-assessment instead of regulations is the motto.
The discussion has caused quite a stir, especially in Austria. As is well known, the new directive stipulated that older drivers would have to visit the doctor at very short intervals in order to keep their driver's license. Although nothing has come of this for the time being, sooner or later the debate will flare up again.
Offer is not only aimed at senior citizens
Regardless of this, it can't hurt to check your skills behind the wheel from time to time. In cooperation with driving schools, the ÖAMTC has launched a "driving fitness check". The offer is not only aimed at senior citizens, but also at infrequent drivers and those returning to driving - now available in all federal states.
We want to increase the personal responsibility of older people in road traffic without legal restrictions and motivate them to undergo a confidential practical test without pressure.
ÖAMTC-Expertin Marion Seidenberger
The results of the test are strictly confidential
This is a voluntary observation drive. The participants drive with a driving instructor in their own car and in familiar surroundings. Only the driver and instructor know the result - neither the authorities nor relatives are informed.
The main focus is on speed, vehicle operation and vision technique. At the end of the drive (90 minutes, cost: 179 euros), you receive professional feedback with tips and recommendations on driving style and road safety.
The EU also relies on self-assessment
At the beginning of December 2023, the EU member states agreed on a common position regarding the reform of EU driving license rules. According to this, driving licenses are to be renewed every 15 years. Driving fitness tests are also not to be mandatory; instead, the EU is relying on self-assessment by drivers.
