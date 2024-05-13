100,000 euros in costs
Emergency plan to protect Linzers from heat in future
The Climate Council has given the green light for the development of a package of measures to protect vulnerable people from the rising temperatures in the provincial capital. The heat emergency plan is to be implemented by 2025.
After 2018, last year was the second hottest year in history for Linz. In total, 236 days were hotter than the long-term average of the last 30 years.
Two of the three heatwaves even lasted more than 14 days each. "The measurements once again highlight the speed at which the climate crisis is progressing. We must do everything in our power to drive forward the climate-friendly transformation of our city. We are all suffering from the heat and excessive temperatures," says Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger (Greens).
100,000 euros in costs
She was relieved to receive the green light from the Climate Council for a heat emergency plan. The project was deemed worthy of funding. It can therefore be financed with around 100,000 euros from the city's climate fund. The plan is to be developed by the middle of next year.
"City map of cool places"
The main aim is to avoid heat-related and UV-related illnesses and deaths through prevention. "There must be no health, social or cultural barriers, and the plan must be in line with the goals of climate protection and climate change adaptation," says Schobesberger.
It is important to identify vulnerable groups, create cooling centers and develop a "city map of cool places" as well as to network all relevant stakeholders in the best possible way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.