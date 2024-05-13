Operation lasting several hours
Oesophagus operation over: how Heinz Hoenig is doing
Heinz Hoenig (72) has undergone surgery. The operation on his oesophagus on Monday took several hours, his management announced. It was announced at the beginning of May that the German actor was in hospital.
The management also announced that the operation had been successful. The "Bild" newspaper also wrote that Hoenig is doing well under the circumstances and is now recovering from the operation and the anesthetic.
The newspaper also reported that Hoenig will now have to be fed artificially for weeks. His aorta will only be operated on later.
Bacterial infection
Just a few days ago, the TV star woke up from the artificial coma he had been placed in after a bacterial infection damaged the stent he had placed in his heart in 2012. The infection is most likely also responsible for his damaged aorta and a hole in his oesophagus.
152,000 euros in donations already collected
Over the past few days, there have been repeated media reports about Hoenig and his hospital stay. The management also discussed the fact that the 72-year-old, who became a father again late in life, does not have health insurance. There was even a call for donations. As "Bild" reported, more than 152,000 euros have already been raised for his operations and further treatment thanks to the overwhelming willingness of friends and fans to donate.
Hoenig's wife Annika (39) said on the RTL program "stern TV am Sonntag" that an application for admission to statutory health insurance had been rejected. The requirements were not met. She now does not know what to do next. Hoenig's wife expressed her gratitude for donations. "He used to earn good money and could have made provisions, yes," said Annika Hoenig. He always had to pay for everything himself - and at some point the reserves were used up.
Hoenig is known to many from TV film roles, for example in the 1980s success "Das Boot" and also in TV multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp in Australia as a candidate. Due to his hospital stay, his performance in the musical "Ein bisschen Frieden" by composer Ralph Siegel at the Deutsches Theater in Munich had to be canceled.
