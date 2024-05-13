Oesophagus operation over: how Heinz Hoenig is doing

Hoenig's wife Annika (39) said on the RTL program "stern TV am Sonntag" that an application for admission to statutory health insurance had been rejected. The requirements were not met. She now does not know what to do next. Hoenig's wife expressed her gratitude for donations. "He used to earn good money and could have made provisions, yes," said Annika Hoenig. He always had to pay for everything himself - and at some point the reserves were used up.