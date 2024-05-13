Controversial innovation
Debate on election regulations for the Chamber of Agriculture
The SPÖ has presented a draft law for the Chamber - but there are some points of criticism from interest groups.
Burgenland is getting a new Chamber of Agriculture Act and new provisions for the elections. These stipulate, for example, that the Chamber, as well as the Chamber of Labour and the Chamber of Commerce, will organize their own elections in future. There will also not be just one election day, but a period of two to five days for holding the election, explained Deputy Provincial Chairwoman Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ). The aim is to increase voter turnout.
On its own path
The Chamber of Agriculture is not pleased and does not consider it necessary to deviate from the "tried and tested method" of electoral regulations in the municipalities. If the elections have to be handled by the municipalities themselves, it should be ensured that this is technically possible and that not too many hurdles are imposed.
Objection!
The opposition reacted differently: ÖVP chairman Christian Sagartz sees a "restriction of voters' democratic options". The FPÖ sees the reform as fundamentally positive, but demands more say for active farmers. For the Greens, the law is "bad" as it would further disadvantage small parties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
