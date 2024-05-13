Debate on election regulations for the Chamber of Agriculture

Burgenland is getting a new Chamber of Agriculture Act and new provisions for the elections. These stipulate, for example, that the Chamber, as well as the Chamber of Labour and the Chamber of Commerce, will organize their own elections in future. There will also not be just one election day, but a period of two to five days for holding the election, explained Deputy Provincial Chairwoman Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ). The aim is to increase voter turnout.