Seven photo books with child porn ordered

Held by his wife's arm, the early retiree (56) walks with a walking stick into courtroom 204 of the regional court. The academic, a theology graduate, watched child porn and had it on his home computer - a whopping 971 files. However, it came to light through orders placed by the bearded man: he had a German company produce photo books with the child porn images - seven of them. The company in question recognized the images and called the police. A raid on the theologian's house followed. And now he had the opportunity to explain himself: "Originally, it was a chance find. I somehow got into it during the Covid period," said the accused and made a confession. He had never done this before 2020. Now he regrets it.