“We want to be the best in Europe”

The European League of Football (ELF) starts the new season in eleven days. The games of the Austrian teams can be seen on free TV again this year. The Vienna Vikings are already in the starting blocks and want to sign two more top players.
The new season of the European League of Football is already casting its shadow. On Monday it was announced that Puls24 will broadcast all games of the two Austrian clubs Vienna Vikings and Tirol Raiders live on free-to-air TV.
"We are of course delighted," said Vikings Owner Robin Lumsden. In the past, the Vikings in particular, who won the title in 2022 and have the best odds in the entire league with 24:3 wins, have been underrepresented in televised games.
Which may not matter to those fans who regularly go to the stadium. This year, the first two home games against Tirol (June 1) and Berlin (June 15) will take place at the Generali Arena in Favoriten, while the other four gamedays will be played at the ERGO Arena in Wr. Neustadt. The play-off dates are open.
"I recommend every football fan to come and watch our games," invites Head Coach Chris Calaycay. "We always want to be the best, to have the best team on the field." As far as the final roster is concerned, it has been reported that one or two top players will be added in the coming days: "We're definitely not finished yet."
The Vikings kick off the season on May 25 (3 p.m.) with an away game against the Fehervar Enthroners. "In sporting terms, we definitely want to reach the final in the Schalke Arena in front of 54,000 spectators this year. It will be a game that will be no different to NFL games in Europe," says Lumsden. In addition to the sporting side of things, Lumsden also emphasizes: "Our goal is to be the most professional American football organization in Europe."
