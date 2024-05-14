Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vienna Vikings

“We want to be the best in Europe”

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 09:00

The European League of Football (ELF) starts the new season in eleven days. The games of the Austrian teams can be seen on free TV again this year. The Vienna Vikings are already in the starting blocks and want to sign two more top players.

comment0 Kommentare

The new season of the European League of Football is already casting its shadow. On Monday it was announced that Puls24 will broadcast all games of the two Austrian clubs Vienna Vikings and Tirol Raiders live on free-to-air TV.

"We are of course delighted," said Vikings Owner Robin Lumsden. In the past, the Vikings in particular, who won the title in 2022 and have the best odds in the entire league with 24:3 wins, have been underrepresented in televised games.

Vikings head coach Chris Calaycay (Bild: GEPA )
Vikings head coach Chris Calaycay
(Bild: GEPA )

Which may not matter to those fans who regularly go to the stadium. This year, the first two home games against Tirol (June 1) and Berlin (June 15) will take place at the Generali Arena in Favoriten, while the other four gamedays will be played at the ERGO Arena in Wr. Neustadt. The play-off dates are open.

"I recommend every football fan to come and watch our games," invites Head Coach Chris Calaycay. "We always want to be the best, to have the best team on the field." As far as the final roster is concerned, it has been reported that one or two top players will be added in the coming days: "We're definitely not finished yet."

The Vikings kick off the season on May 25 (3 p.m.) with an away game against the Fehervar Enthroners. "In sporting terms, we definitely want to reach the final in the Schalke Arena in front of 54,000 spectators this year. It will be a game that will be no different to NFL games in Europe," says Lumsden. In addition to the sporting side of things, Lumsden also emphasizes: "Our goal is to be the most professional American football organization in Europe."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf