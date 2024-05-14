“We want to be the best in Europe”

The Vikings kick off the season on May 25 (3 p.m.) with an away game against the Fehervar Enthroners. "In sporting terms, we definitely want to reach the final in the Schalke Arena in front of 54,000 spectators this year. It will be a game that will be no different to NFL games in Europe," says Lumsden. In addition to the sporting side of things, Lumsden also emphasizes: "Our goal is to be the most professional American football organization in Europe."