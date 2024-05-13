Author explains:
How the mafia is winning over Germany
In Germany, the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta is refining its tactics to build influential networks without using typical methods of violence. Author Sandro Mattioli sheds light on this in his book "Germafia. How the Mafia is taking over Germany. Ein Erfahrungsbericht" (Westend, €24.70), how this organization gains a foothold through seemingly harmless business relationships - including in Austria.
What methods and strategies is the mafia now using in Germany to gain a foothold there?
Mattioli: What is definitely becoming clear is that the 'Ndrangheta, i.e. the Mafia from Calabria, is concerned with establishing contacts and relationships. We often think of violence and intimidation and things like that when we think of the mafia. In fact, in Germany they very often try to create a win-win situation for both sides, in a business sense. Mafiosi work together with German entrepreneurs or bankers or others, and both sides benefit.
What makes Germany so interesting for the mafia?
The reason is that the first mafiosi who came to Germany already had points of contact due to labor migration from poorer Italian regions. Germany is also a comparatively rich country, which enabled high profits early on, for example in the catering industry. Germany also lacks the collective fear of the mafia that exists in Italy due to experiences of violence. Another advantage is German legislation, which makes it difficult to prosecute mere membership of the mafia.
And what specific examples of mafia activities in Germany can you give?
We have to differentiate between illegal and legal activities. In the area of illegal activities, they are often active in drug trafficking, organize the global drug trade from Germany and also operate protection rackets in a modernized form by encouraging innkeepers to buy certain products. There have also been attempts to gain a foothold in the waste business. In the legal sector, there are investments in real estate and trading in restaurant licenses or banking transactions, some of which are also used for money laundering.
Has the threat from the mafia grown in Germany? Is the government responding appropriately?
The Italian mafia in Germany is closely linked to Italy. There have been attempts to become independent in northern Italy, but these have failed. In my opinion, this threat is not being adequately addressed in Germany. Since 2017, figures have been collected by the "Mafia Nein Danke" initiative, and the official figures have more than doubled, the unofficial figures are probably even higher. The issue is taken more seriously in North Rhine-Westphalia than elsewhere. It is dangerous to ignore the increase and not take any countermeasures.
Facts about the Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta
- The mafia organization has its roots in the southern Italian region of Calabria and is active on all five continents, with cocaine trafficking being its most important line of business
- The 'Ndrangheta consists of around 150 clans and at least 20,000 members worldwide.
- It is the most powerful and richest Italian mafia, with an annual turnover of over 50 billion euros, mainly from the cocaine trade
- The 'Ndrangheta was active in Germany and took part in a major international operation against the Calabrian mafia, which led to numerous arrests
- The 'Ndrangheta launders its drug money through hotels and restaurants and also controls bars in Germany
- The mafia organization exerts pressure on companies in Calabria, taxes them to the point of bankruptcy and is involved in dubious financial transactions and money laundering
Have you been able to gain any insights into Austrian mafia activities during your research?
In Austria, online gambling became important for various Italian mafia clans at an early stage. My book is also about two people who are also active in Germany, specifically in Münster. One of these Italians opened a restaurant in Linz and from there established contacts with Austrian entrepreneurs, such as a greengrocer.
How did you go about researching such an exciting, but also dangerous topic? Did you have to infiltrate or did you meet mafiosi in person?
The research is less spectacular than many people imagine. It is mainly based on the study of documents, such as Italian court records, and access to databases containing judgments. Reporting in Italy is much more detailed than in Germany. My source work involves establishing contacts with people in the police or public prosecutor's office, both in Italy and in Germany. By chance, in 2012 I came into contact with Luigi Bonaventura, a former boss of an 'Ndrangheta clan who became a key witness. This contact gave me a deep insight into how the organization works and its social structures. I stay away from active mafiosi for security reasons. I want to make it clear in my work that these organizations are not the romanticized figures from films, but are brutal and dangerous structures.
