How the mafia is winning over Germany

How did you go about researching such an exciting, but also dangerous topic? Did you have to infiltrate or did you meet mafiosi in person?

The research is less spectacular than many people imagine. It is mainly based on the study of documents, such as Italian court records, and access to databases containing judgments. Reporting in Italy is much more detailed than in Germany. My source work involves establishing contacts with people in the police or public prosecutor's office, both in Italy and in Germany. By chance, in 2012 I came into contact with Luigi Bonaventura, a former boss of an 'Ndrangheta clan who became a key witness. This contact gave me a deep insight into how the organization works and its social structures. I stay away from active mafiosi for security reasons. I want to make it clear in my work that these organizations are not the romanticized figures from films, but are brutal and dangerous structures.