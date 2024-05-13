"She was hysterical"
Styrian strangled girlfriend next to sleeping baby
In the presence of their two-year-old daughter, a man from Graz allegedly strangled his partner to unconsciousness last fall. "Only when he thought she was dead did he stop," says the public prosecutor. The defendant contradicts this: "She was hysterical and should have stopped screaming." An email from the victim to the judge then also raised many question marks.
The man from Graz has been together with his partner since 2012. She describes the relationship as toxic and characterized by violence. "On the one hand because of the man's mental illness, on the other hand because of his alcohol excesses," explains public prosecutor Gilbert Zechner-Gfrerer. There were several investigations, but they all failed because the partner withdrew her charges or no longer testified.
"Couldn't cope with the end of the relationship"
At the end of November 2023, "things escalated", according to the public prosecutor. The 55-year-old is said not to have accepted the final end of the relationship. "He couldn't cope with the end and took pills." But the mental hospital released him again. "They didn't see any danger to others or himself."
Back in the apartment - she tolerated him there according to the public prosecutor - the man from Graz made himself some cevapcici and fell asleep. Only the smoke from the burning oil woke him up. From then on, the accounts of the victim and the perpetrator differ. She says that he suddenly grabbed her by the neck out of jealousy and almost strangled her to death next to the baby, who was sleeping in the crib. "He only stopped because he thought she was dead," emphasizes the prosecutor. The emergency call logs also prove this.
She was totally hysterical when I woke her up because of the smoke. She screamed that I wanted to kill us all. Then I grabbed her briefly by the neck.
Der Betroffene
"She screamed that I wanted to kill us all"
"I would never hurt her," says the victim. Rather, he wanted to save her. When he woke up in the completely smoke-filled apartment, he wanted to get her and the baby to safety. "But she was totally hysterical when I woke her up. She screamed that I wanted to kill us all. Then I grabbed her briefly by the neck."
"Why did you do that," asks Judge Erik Nauta, "did you want her to stop screaming?" - "Yes, and I didn't want the neighbors to hear." He may have squeezed a little harder, but he didn't notice that she was unconscious.
"Fainted because of a panic attack"
Defense lawyer Christoph Sigl then reads out a recent email from his partner to Judge Erik Nauta, which contradicts all of her previous statements. "The incident did not go well," the mother of the child writes in it. However, she has now had a lot of time to think and is now certain that he did not want to kill her.
He is a loving person and a loving father and misses his daughter very much. He didn't want to kill me, I had a panic attack.
Das Opfer
Rather, she had fainted due to a panic attack, which she has suffered from since her youth. "He is a loving person and a loving father and misses his daughter very much," she writes. And he should not be condemned for something he did not do.
Placement requested due to danger
Due to his mental illness and the great danger he poses according to the expert, the public prosecutor requested that he be placed in a forensic therapy center. The victim, who has several previous convictions, agreed to this, but not for attempted murder, only for coercion or assault. The jury has yet to reach a decision.
