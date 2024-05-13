Styrian strangled girlfriend next to sleeping baby

Back in the apartment - she tolerated him there according to the public prosecutor - the man from Graz made himself some cevapcici and fell asleep. Only the smoke from the burning oil woke him up. From then on, the accounts of the victim and the perpetrator differ. She says that he suddenly grabbed her by the neck out of jealousy and almost strangled her to death next to the baby, who was sleeping in the crib. "He only stopped because he thought she was dead," emphasizes the prosecutor. The emergency call logs also prove this.